Extortion rackets being run in garb of cow vigilantism on radar: Rajasthan police

'Stern action against cows smugglers, those who are doing mischief or creating trouble in name of cow protection, will be taken,' said cops.

The existence of the extortion racket being run in the name of protecting cows came to the light following lynching of a 28-year-old Rakbar alias Akbar Khan recently by a group of people in Alwar on suspicion of his involvement in cow smuggling. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 The existence of the extortion racket being run in the name of protecting cows came to the light following lynching of a 28-year-old Rakbar alias Akbar Khan recently by a group of people in Alwar on suspicion of his involvement in cow smuggling. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan police on Tuesday said the extortion rackets being run in the garb of cow vigilantism are on its radar.

Special Director General (Law and Order) NRK Reddy made this remark while warning miscreants of "stern action" for both smuggling cows and running the racket of extortion in the name of protecting the animal.

"Stern action against the cows smugglers, and also against those who are doing the mischief or creating trouble in the name of cow protection, will be taken," said Reddy.

"Activities of such people are being closely watched and preventive action against them will be taken," Reddy added.

The existence of the extortion racket being run in the name of protecting cows came to the light following lynching of a 28-year-old Rakbar alias Akbar Khan recently by a group of people in Alwar on suspicion of his involvement in cow smuggling.

Reddy said three persons have already been arrested in the Alwar lynching case and the efforts are on to arrest the rest of the accused.

The officer warned the miscreants while emerging from a meeting held at the police headquarters here to review the progress in the case.

