India

Cabinet gives nod to bill to restore original provisions of SC/ST Act

Published : Aug 1, 2018
Updated : Aug 1, 2018

The SC in March had introduced safeguards which, Dalit leaders and organisations said, diluted the Act and rendered it toothless.

All India Students Federation and Chhtrara Janadhikar Party activists stop a train during the Bharat Bandh called by Left parties in Patna. (Photo: File | PTI)
 All India Students Federation and Chhtrara Janadhikar Party activists stop a train during the Bharat Bandh called by Left parties in Patna. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to a bill to restore the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals, acceding to a key demand of Dalit groups ahead of their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on August 9, a top government source said.

The bill to restore the original provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will be brought in Parliament, the source said.

The Supreme Court in a ruling in March had introduced safeguards which, Dalit leaders and organisations said, diluted the Act and rendered it toothless.

BJP ally and Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan had led the call to bring a new law to overturn the court order.

Several ruling party MPs belonging to Dalit and tribal communities had also backed the demand.

