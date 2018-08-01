As SC rejects plea, Anil Kapoor's 'Fanney Khan' to release on Aug 3

SC dismissed petition by producer Vashu Bhagnani who alleged the film's distribution rights for India was given to his company.

New Delhi: 'Fanney Khan' starring Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be released on Friday, August 3 said the Supreme Court after it dismissed a petition by film producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Vashu Bhagnani had alleged that the film's distribution rights for India was given to his company, Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd, and moved the Supreme Court on Monday against its release.

According to Vashu Bhagnani’s company, they own exclusive rights to distribute, exhibit and exploit the commercial and non-commercial theatrical rights for "Fanney Khan" throughout India and entered a deal with the co-producer of the film in December 2017.

Vashu Bhagnani said he paid Rs 10 crore to the film's producers. However, the deal has not been honoured, he alleged.

Vashu Bhagnani had earlier filed two separate petitions in the Delhi and Bombay High Courts and on July 19, the Delhi High Court instructed him to not interfere with the release of the film.

'Fanney Khan' is directed by Atul Manjrekar and also stars Rajkummar Rao. Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is also one of the film's producers.

Vashu Bhagnani claims his company had signed a multi-project distribution deal with Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment, who was earlier co-producing the film. She dropped the film from her projects list after a few months.