

Amid war of words, permission granted for Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata

PTI
Published : Aug 1, 2018, 6:04 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2018, 6:03 pm IST

Shah had earlier challenged the West Bengal government saying, 'If the state government wants, it can arrest me.'

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP have been locked in a bitter war of words amid attempts by the saffron party to make inroads in the TMC stronghold. (Photo: File | ANI)
 The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP have been locked in a bitter war of words amid attempts by the saffron party to make inroads in the TMC stronghold. (Photo: File | ANI)

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Wednesday granted permission for BJP president Amit Shah's proposed rally here on August 11, police said.

The development came hours after the BJP Yuva Morcha alleged that they are yet to receive any communication from the Kolkata Police regarding permission for Shah's rally.

Earlier Shah also challenged the West Bengal government and said, "It does not matter whether I get permission or not, I will definitely go to Kolkata. If the state government wants, it can arrest me."

The ruling Trinamool Congress took a swipe at the BJP and Shah, claiming that they had become nervous and wished them "happy journey to the land of peace and harmony".

"Some unwarranted speculation in social media about denial of permission to a political party on 11 August has come to our notice. It is to clarify that on request, permission for meeting has already been granted," the Kolkata Police said in a tweet.

 

 

State BJP Yuva Morcha chief Debjit Sarkar said he has been informed by the police that the permission has been given to hold the rally at Mayo Road in the heart of the city.

Sarkar had earlier told news agency PTI that the organisation has submitted a formal application to the police, seeking permission for Shah's rally.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP have been locked in a bitter war of words amid attempts by the saffron party to make inroads in the TMC stronghold.

The latest flashpoint has been the issues of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Shah is aiming to win 22 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in the next elections. It had won two in 2014. The TMC had bagged 34.

"BJP & its national President have become nervous, tense. Their programme for Aug 3 in Kolkata was promptly granted permission. For their Aug 11 program, they only just sent a letter & permission granted" (sic), TMC chief national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said in a statement.

"Happy journey to the land of peace and harmony #Bangla Love Your Neighbour", he said in a tweet.

