All Rohingyas in India are illegal migrants, says Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Underlining its tough stance on Rohingya migrants, the government informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday that some of them living in the country have been involved in illegal activities. The government also made it clear that Rohingyas do not have the status of “refugee” but are “illegal migrants”.

Minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said the government has reports that some of the Rohingyas have been involved in illegal activities but he would refrain from getting into details.

He said since they are illegal migrants, they are not entitled to any government facility.

The minister said the priority of the government is to take care of rights of Indian citizens.

He said though they have not been given legal documents like ration cards, if they have acquired such facilities, it must have been done through illegal means.

The states, he said, have to ensure that such illegal migrants do not get legal documents so that they do not stake claim to citizenship at a later date.

Home minister Rajnath Singh said the BSF and the Assam Rifles guarding international borders have been sensitised to ensure that such illegal migrants do not enter the country.

In February this year, Mr Singh said, a latest advisory has been sent to the states asking them to confine Rohingyas in one place and keep them under watch.

He said states have also been asked to carry out enumeration of such people and also collect their biometric details.

The minister added that though states have a right under the Foreigners Act to deport illegal migrants, state governments have been asked to collect details about Rohingyas and share it with the home ministry.

The home ministry would then urge the ministry of external affairs to take up their deportation with Myanmar.