The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 01, 2018 | Last Update : 08:06 AM IST

India, All India

All Rohingyas in India are illegal migrants, says Kiren Rijiju

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 1, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2018, 6:33 am IST

The home ministry would then urge the ministry of external affairs to take up their deportation with Myanmar.

Kiren Rijiju (Photo: File | PTI)
 Kiren Rijiju (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Underlining its tough stance on Rohingya migrants, the government informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday that some of them living in the country have been involved in illegal activities. The government also made it clear that Rohingyas do not have the status of “refugee” but are “illegal migrants”.

Minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said the government has reports that some of the Rohingyas have been involved in illegal activities but he would refrain from getting into details.

He said since they are illegal migrants, they are not entitled to any government facility.

The minister said the priority of the government is to take care of rights of Indian citizens.

He said though they have not been given legal documents like ration cards, if they have acquired such facilities, it must have been done through illegal means.

The states, he said, have to ensure that such illegal migrants do not get legal documents so that they do not stake claim to citizenship at a later date.

Home minister Rajnath Singh said the BSF and the Assam Rifles guarding international borders have been sensitised to ensure that such illegal migrants do not enter the country.

In February this year, Mr Singh said, a latest advisory has been sent to the states asking them to confine Rohingyas in one place and keep them under watch.

He said states have also been asked to carry out enumeration of such people and also collect their biometric details.

The minister added that though states have a right under the Foreigners Act to deport illegal migrants, state governments have been asked to collect details about Rohingyas and share it with the home ministry.

The home ministry would then urge the ministry of external affairs to take up their deportation with Myanmar.

Tags: illegal migrants, rohingyas, kiren rijiju

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

2

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

3

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

4

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

5

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leaks: A short roundup of all we know

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham