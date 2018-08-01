The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 01, 2018 | Last Update : 10:08 AM IST

India, All India

After argument with wife, 28-yr-old Gurgaon man live streams suicide on FB

ANI
Published : Aug 1, 2018, 8:31 am IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2018, 8:32 am IST

The 28-year-old man, named Amit, was a resident of Haily Mandi near Pataudi.

'Amit had a fight with his wife on Monday. Later in the day Preeti left her in-laws' house. Amit got unhappy with this and later hanged himself while doing a live streaming of the suicide on Facebook,' said Subhash Boken, PRO, Gurugram Police. (Photo: File | Representational)
 'Amit had a fight with his wife on Monday. Later in the day Preeti left her in-laws' house. Amit got unhappy with this and later hanged himself while doing a live streaming of the suicide on Facebook,' said Subhash Boken, PRO, Gurugram Police. (Photo: File | Representational)

Gurgaon: After having a fight with his wife, a man in Gurgaon committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his house and streamed his final moments live on Facebook, police said.

The 28-year-old man, named Amit, was a resident of Haily Mandi near Pataudi.

"Amit had a fight with his wife on Monday. Later in the day Preeti left her in-laws' house. Amit got unhappy with this and later hanged himself while doing a live streaming of the suicide on Facebook," said Subhash Boken, PRO, Gurugram Police.

"Amit was also in depression and was being treated at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak for the last few months. His family members on Tuesday cremated the body without informing the police. We are currently investigating the case," he added.

 

Tags: man commits suicide, man live streams suicide on facebook, crime
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

MOST POPULAR

1

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

2

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

3

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

4

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

5

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMLife

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham