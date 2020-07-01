India has responsibility of upholding our businesses: China after TikTok ban

The Chinese Embassy said it suspected the Indian move violates World Trade Organisation (WTO) guidelines.

New Delhi: China on Tuesday evening opposed and expressed serious concern over India’s decision late on Monday to ban 59 Chinese Apps including the very popular TikTok on national security grounds, and asked New Delhi to stop the “discrimination”.

The Chinese Embassy said it suspected the Indian move violates World Trade Organisation (WTO) guidelines, adding that New Delhi made the decision on “ambiguous and far-fetched” grounds. Beijing also claimed the ban would affect employment and livelihoods of local Indian workers, creators and entrepreneurs associated with these apps and also the interests of Indian users, adding that these a pps have been completely adhering to Indian laws. It asked India to “acknowledges the mutually beneficial nature” of China-India economic and trade cooperation.

In a statement on India’s move, the Chinese Embassy said, “The Chinese side is seriously concerned with and firmly opposed to such action. India's measure, selectively and discriminatorily aims at certain Chinese apps on ambiguous and far-fetched grounds, runs against fair and transparent procedure requirements, abuses national security exceptions, and suspects of violating the WTO rules. It also goes against the general trend of international trade and E-commerce, and is not conducive to consumer interests and the market competition in India.”

Beijing added, “We expect India acknowledges the mutually beneficial nature of China-India economic and trade cooperation, and urge the Indian side to change its discriminatory practices, maintain the momentum of China-India economic and trade cooperation, treat all investments and service providers equally, and create an open, fair and just business environment, while bearing in mind the fundamental interests of both sides and the overall interests of bilateral relations.”

The immediate trigger for the Indian government’s decision announced late on Monday evening was seen by observers as the need to retaliate strategically to China’s recent actions, including its continuing aggressive military posture on the borders at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh sector, by imposing economic costs on China and Chinese companies.