The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 01, 2018 | Last Update : 08:30 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018: Dzyuba brings Russia back in the game
 
India, All India

Evidence implies spiritual angle after 11 of family found dead in Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 1, 2018, 7:52 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2018, 7:51 pm IST

Police recovered handwritten notes bearing strong similarity to the manner in which the mouth and eyes of deceased were tied and taped.

The family reportedly stayed at a double-storey home in Sant Nagar area of Burari and ran a grocery shop and plywood business. (Photo: File)
 The family reportedly stayed at a double-storey home in Sant Nagar area of Burari and ran a grocery shop and plywood business. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Sunday said that the 11 members of a family who were found dead in their flat probably observed some religious practices.  

Ten of the bodies were found blindfolded and hanging from a railing in the house while one was found on the floor in New Delhi’s Burari area.

A police official said, "During a search of the house, certain handwritten notes were found which point towards observance of some definite spiritual/mystical practices by the whole family," reported news agency ANI.  

He added, "Coincidentally, these notes have a strong similarity to the manner in which the mouth, eyes etc of the deceased were tied and taped."

Also Read: 11 of family found dead in Delhi; 10 hanging blindfolded, one on ground

The police said that these notes are being carefully investigated to further establish its links with the deaths.

The case has now been transferred to the Crime Branch. 

The victims have been identified as Narayan Devi (77), her daughter Pratibha (57) and two sons--Bhavnesh (50) and Lalit Bhatia (45). Bhavnesh's wife Savita (48) and their three children--Meenu (23), Neetu (25) and Dhruv (15) were also found dead, police said, adding Lalit's wife Tina (42) along with their 15-year-old son Shivam was also among the dead.

Pratibha's daughter, Priyanka (33), who had got engaged last month and was supposed to get married by the end of this year, was also found hanging, they said. 

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had reached the spot to take a stock of the situation. 

The family reportedly stayed at a double-storey home in Sant Nagar area of Burari and ran a grocery shop and plywood business.

The entire area was cordoned off on Sunday and police officials also examined CCTV footage for clues.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: delhi crime branch, arvind kejriwal, delhi police, burari family dead
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Photo: Look what 'The Boss' Rohit Shetty gifted Ranveer Singh on the set of Simmba

2

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

3

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

4

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

5

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMLife

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham