The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 01, 2018 | Last Update : 09:20 AM IST

India, All India

Doctor saves many injured in clash during J&K encounter; only casualty his son

PTI
Published : Jul 1, 2018, 8:49 am IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2018, 8:48 am IST

Faizan Ahmad Khan, 16, was among those hurt in clash between stone-pelters and security forces during encounter with terrorists in Thamuna.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed during the encounter in Thamuna village on Friday.(Representational Image/ PTI)
  A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed during the encounter in Thamuna village on Friday.(Representational Image/ PTI)

Srinagar: Dr Abdul Gani Khan had quietly retired to his residential quarter after a distressing day attending to people injured in a clash with security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

No sooner had he reached his residence, Dr Khan received a call to urgently return to the district hospital in Pulwama.

Little did he know who he was to attend to. He had seen so much blood and suffering through the day it seemed impossible for him to comprehend the situation.

When he reached the hospital building, he was informed his son had died in the clash and the body was brought to the hospital.

Faizan Ahmad Khan, 16, was among the people injured in the clash between stone-throwers and security forces during the encounter with terrorists in Thamuna village on Friday.

He was rushed to a hospital in Rajpora in critical condition but doctors there feared he would not survive and referred him to the district hospital, where his father practices.

"Doctors at the Rajpora hospital informed us after they recognized Faizan. They also told us he might not make it (to the district hospital)," Dr Rashid Parra, medical superintendent of the district hospital, said.

"We tried our best to revive him when he was brought to the district hospital, but unfortunately there were no signs of life in him," Dr Parra said.

It was then that Dr Parra and other hospital staffers decided to call Dr Khan from his residential quarter.

"Faizan was born at this hospital and spent his childhood in the hospital campus. We called Khan without telling him about his son and then kept him in a room as we wrapped Faizan's body in a shroud," Dr Parra said.

Surrounded by his colleagues at the hospital, Dr Khan was informed about his son's death.

"He went to the casualty ward to see his son and broke down instantly. We all were in tears...," the medical superintendent said.

"Fate had brought Faizan to the same hospital to be declared dead where he was born," he added.

Faizan's body was later taken to his ancestral home in Ladoo village of the district for last rites.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed during the encounter in Thamuna village on Friday. Police said on Saturday that initial reports had suggested three terrorists were killed but two of them apparently escaped during the security operation.

Tags: j&k encounter, terrorist killed, pulwama
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

2

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

3

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

4

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

5

YAY! 2018 Apple iPhones will reportedly sport dual SIM

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham