The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 01, 2018 | Last Update : 09:20 AM IST

India, All India

Deadline for linking PAN to Aadhaar extended till March 2019, says govt

PTI
Published : Jul 1, 2018, 8:09 am IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2018, 8:08 am IST

This is the fifth time the government has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN to their biometric ID (Aadhaar).

The latest order said the deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking for filing I-T returns was being extended after 'consideration of the matter'. (Photo: AFP | Representational)
 The latest order said the deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking for filing I-T returns was being extended after 'consideration of the matter'. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

New Delhi: The CBDT on Saturday extended the deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking to March 31 next year.

This is the fifth time the government has extended the deadline for individuals to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) to their biometric ID (Aadhaar).

The policy-making body of the tax department issued an order, under Section 119 of the Income Tax Act, late night, extending the deadline.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had last extended the deadline on March 27.

The latest order said the deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking for filing I-T returns was being extended after “consideration of the matter”.

It is understood that the fresh CBDT order has come against the backdrop of the Supreme Court earlier this year directing extension of the March 31, 2018 deadline for linking Aadhaar card with various other services.

The apex court had ordered that the deadline be extended till the five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law.

The government has now made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities.

As per updated data till March, over 16.65 crore PANs, out of the total about 33 crore, have been linked with Aadhaar.

The earlier deadlines for linking the two databases were July 31, August 31 and December 31, 2017, March 31 and June 30 this year.

Tags: aadhaar, pan-aadhaar linking, income tax act, central board of direct taxes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

2

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

3

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

4

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

5

YAY! 2018 Apple iPhones will reportedly sport dual SIM

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham