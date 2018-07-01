The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 01, 2018 | Last Update : 09:20 AM IST

India, All India

Kejriwal writes open letter to Delhiites on full-statehood demand

PTI
Published : Jul 1, 2018, 9:01 am IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2018, 9:02 am IST

Delhi CM's open letter comes a day before he is to address AAP workers at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on the issue.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief returned to Delhi on Saturday after a 10-day naturopathy treatment at an institute in Bangalore. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The Aam Aadmi Party chief returned to Delhi on Saturday after a 10-day naturopathy treatment at an institute in Bangalore. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote an open letter to the people of Delhi, making a case for his demand for full-statehood status to the national capital, and urged the residents to fight for the future of their children.

His open letter comes a day before he is to address AAP workers at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on the issue.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief returned to Delhi on Saturday after a 10-day naturopathy treatment at an institute in Bangalore.

Speaking on his government's resolution adopted in the assembly seeking full statehood for Delhi, Kejriwal said both the BJP and Congress have "betrayed" the people of Delhi.

"Before elections, the parties in their manifestos would promise giving full-statehood status to Delhi, but none have done anything in the past 20 years on the issue," he said in the letter posted by AAP on its official Twitter handle.

Kejriwal said the L-G takes decision on issues related to the welfare of Delhiites despite the people electing a government that, he added, does not have any power which only implies that the value of the vote of Delhiites is "zero".

This, he said, was a humiliation of Delhiites as they want CCTV cameras installed in the national capital.

They want mohalla clinics, schools and ration but the L-G will not allow all these happen, he said referring to the alleged roadblocks created by the L-G office in implementing his government's programmes.

Kejriwal alleged that even the British had not exploited the people of Delhi the way the central government was.

Every year, Rs 1,30 000 crore is being collected by the Centre from Delhiites as income tax, he said.

Out of that amount, only Rs 325 crore is being invested to develop Delhi, he said and asked if the people of Delhi will continue to suffer and remain silent.

He urged the central government to return at least 30 per cent of the money so that his government can build houses for every Delhiite over the next five years.

He also asked for full statehood to Delhi so that 80 per cent reservation in jobs can be ensured to the young people.

Giving full statehood to Delhi will also help the AAP government in building new colleges and legalising unauthorised colonies, he said.

Also, he said, the police will come under the Delhi government, which will make them accountable and responsible to the city government.

He urged people to think about the future of their children and fight for their rights.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, aam aadmi party, full statehood for delhi, anil baijal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

2

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

3

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

4

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

5

YAY! 2018 Apple iPhones will reportedly sport dual SIM

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMLife

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham