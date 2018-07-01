The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jul 01, 2018

India, All India

4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi

PTI
Published : Jul 1, 2018, 4:19 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2018, 5:01 pm IST

An earthquake struck Haryana's Sonepat around 3:30 pm on Sunday.

Tremors were also felt in Delhi and other adjoining areas. (Representational image)
New Delhi: Mild tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR and some other parts other parts of north India after an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Haryana's Sonepat district and its adjoining areas.

According to the India Metrological Department (IMD), the earthquake hit Sonepat, which is around 40 KM from the national capital, at 3.37 PM on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property from anywhere, officials said.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, were felt in Sonepat and several adjoining districts of Haryana, besides the National Capital Region and New Delhi.

Tags: earthquake, earthquake hits haryana
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

