Subsidised LPG cylinders get costlier by Rs 2.34, non-subsidised see Rs 48 hike

ANI
Published : Jun 1, 2018, 2:13 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2018, 2:13 pm IST

Liquefied Petroleum Gas increased by Rs 2.34 and Rs 48 for subsidised and non-subsidised cylinders respectively in New Delhi on Friday.

 Meanwhile, the new prices for non-subsidised cylinder are Rs 723.50 in Kolkata, Rs 671.50 in Mumbai and Rs 712.50 in Chennai. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: In yet another blow to the common man after the continuous hike in fuel prices in the past few weeks, the prices for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) increased by Rs 2.34 and Rs 48 for subsidised and non-subsidised cylinders respectively in the national capital on Friday.

The new price for subsidised (Rs 14.2/Kg) cylinder in Delhi is Rs 493.55, while that of non-subsidised cylinder is Rs 698.50.

Besides Delhi, the new rates for subsidised cylinder are Rs 496.65 in Kolkata, Rs 491.31 in Mumbai and Rs 481.84 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the new prices for non-subsidised cylinder are Rs 723.50 in Kolkata, Rs 671.50 in Mumbai and Rs 712.50 in Chennai.

This comes after the Central government got slammed for hiking the fuel prices for 16 consecutive days until May 30, when the common man finally got some respite with a mere decline in the petrol and diesel prices.

On Friday, prices for petrol and diesel fell by 6 paise and 5 paise per litre respectively. In Delhi, Petrol now costs Rs 78.29 per litre, while diesel price has been revised to Rs 69.20 a litre.

