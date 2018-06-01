Srinagar, Delhi on high alert as 12 terrorists sneak into J&K

Terrorists have split up into groups and may organise terror attacks on 17th day of Ramzan.

Security forces are on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir and in the national capital Delhi. (Representational Image | AP)

Srinagar: Security forces have issued an alert over the high possibility of a Fidayeen and a hit and run attack on security forces and their establishments, in Srinagar in next 2-3 days.

A security official told NDTV that at least 12 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have entered into Jammu and Kashmir and could be planning large-scale attacks. He added that the forces are on high alert in the state and the national capital Delhi.

The official said the terrorists have reportedly split into groups and, according to the intelligence inputs, could be planning large-scale terror strikes on the 17th day of Ramzan on Saturday and the anniversary of Battle of Badr, the first battle of Islam which took place in March 624 AD.

According to news agency ANI, terrorists lobbed grenades and fired upon a Bunker vehicle of the 183 CRPF battalion while it was on its way to Idgah in Pulwama. No casualty was reported.

Last year too, the terrorists carried out series of attacks in Kashmir on the Badr anniversary. All the attacks then were claimed by Jaish terror group.