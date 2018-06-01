The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 01, 2018 | Last Update : 04:37 PM IST

India, All India

People missing educated PM like Manmohan Singh, says Arvind Kejriwal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 1, 2018, 3:11 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2018, 3:11 pm IST

'PM should be educated. It’s dawning on people now that the PM should be educated,' Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'creating hurdles unsparingly' in the functioning of Delhi government. (Photo: File)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'creating hurdles unsparingly' in the functioning of Delhi government. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After rebuking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a host of issues, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said people were missing an “educated prime minister” like Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Kejriwal had earlier accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "creating hurdles unsparingly" in the functioning of Delhi government.

"People missing an educated PM like Dr. Manmohan Singh- PM should be educated. It’s dawning on people now that the PM should be educated," Kejriwal, a former bureaucrat, tweeted as he shared a Wall Street Journal report on the falling rupee.

Manmohan Singh has a PhD from Oxford University and he taught at the Delhi School of Economics. He has served as the finance minister and has been an advisor to the prime minister on economic affairs.

Kejriwal and his partymen have always questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic credentials and expressed doubts over his degree. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, who had targeted the former prime minister in his anti-graft campaign during the 2013 Delhi Assembly polls and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, decided to highlight the contrast between the academic qualifications of the two prime ministers after reports that rupee has become the worst performing currency in Asia this year.

However, that wasn't all. Arvind Kejriwal continued his attack and blamed the ruling BJP of ignoring the issues of the national capital and orchestrating CBI raids against the AAP leaders.

Despite attempts and letters, when Arvind Kejriwal reportedly failed to get the centre's attention to Delhi's "crisis-like" power situation, water shortage, execution of its CCTV project and sealing of shops, he claimed the BJP was playing "dirty politics" in the national capital.

"BJP playing dirty politics with Delhiities war. Delhi was getting this water for 22 yrs. Suddenly, present BJP govt of Haryana drastically reduced this supply. Why? Pl don't make people suffer due to ur dirty politics," the Delhi chief minister tweeted on Thursday after Haryana's refusal to share water with Delhi.

The founder of India Against Corruption also criticised the "Modi government" for the CBI raid at Delhi Health and Power Minister Satyendra Jain's home on Wednesday saying such raids are being conducted as a weapon to "harass" and "crush" the AAP. He described the move as a reaction to the profit-capping policy on private hospitals proposed by the AAP government.

"Yesterday, Satyendra Jain announced a policy to cap profiteering by private hospitals and today the Modi government conducted a CBI raid. The BJP wants to get this policy dismissed. This is a revolutionary policy which will benefit people in a big way. We are not afraid of the CBI. Even if more raids are conducted, the policy will continue to be enforced," Kejriwal tweeted.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, manmohan singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are 3 ways human civilisation could go extinct

2

Woman born without vagina becomes first in world to have one made out of fish skin

3

Shameful we didn't know about the struggle of Sandeep Singh: Diljit Dosanjh

4

Hunter who killed wild buffalo is gored to death by another member of herd

5

Is Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas? Twitter loses it after hearing so!

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham