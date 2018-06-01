People missing educated PM like Manmohan Singh, says Arvind Kejriwal

'PM should be educated. It’s dawning on people now that the PM should be educated,' Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'creating hurdles unsparingly' in the functioning of Delhi government. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After rebuking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a host of issues, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said people were missing an “educated prime minister” like Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Kejriwal had earlier accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "creating hurdles unsparingly" in the functioning of Delhi government.

"People missing an educated PM like Dr. Manmohan Singh- PM should be educated. It’s dawning on people now that the PM should be educated," Kejriwal, a former bureaucrat, tweeted as he shared a Wall Street Journal report on the falling rupee.

People missing an educated PM like Dr Manmohan Singh



Its dawning on people now -“PM तो पढ़ा लिखा ही होना चाहिए।” https://t.co/BQTVtMbTO2 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 31, 2018

Manmohan Singh has a PhD from Oxford University and he taught at the Delhi School of Economics. He has served as the finance minister and has been an advisor to the prime minister on economic affairs.

Kejriwal and his partymen have always questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic credentials and expressed doubts over his degree. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, who had targeted the former prime minister in his anti-graft campaign during the 2013 Delhi Assembly polls and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, decided to highlight the contrast between the academic qualifications of the two prime ministers after reports that rupee has become the worst performing currency in Asia this year.

However, that wasn't all. Arvind Kejriwal continued his attack and blamed the ruling BJP of ignoring the issues of the national capital and orchestrating CBI raids against the AAP leaders.

Despite attempts and letters, when Arvind Kejriwal reportedly failed to get the centre's attention to Delhi's "crisis-like" power situation, water shortage, execution of its CCTV project and sealing of shops, he claimed the BJP was playing "dirty politics" in the national capital.

"BJP playing dirty politics with Delhiities war. Delhi was getting this water for 22 yrs. Suddenly, present BJP govt of Haryana drastically reduced this supply. Why? Pl don't make people suffer due to ur dirty politics," the Delhi chief minister tweeted on Thursday after Haryana's refusal to share water with Delhi.

The founder of India Against Corruption also criticised the "Modi government" for the CBI raid at Delhi Health and Power Minister Satyendra Jain's home on Wednesday saying such raids are being conducted as a weapon to "harass" and "crush" the AAP. He described the move as a reaction to the profit-capping policy on private hospitals proposed by the AAP government.

"Yesterday, Satyendra Jain announced a policy to cap profiteering by private hospitals and today the Modi government conducted a CBI raid. The BJP wants to get this policy dismissed. This is a revolutionary policy which will benefit people in a big way. We are not afraid of the CBI. Even if more raids are conducted, the policy will continue to be enforced," Kejriwal tweeted.