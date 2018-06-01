P Chidambaram summoned by CBI for questioning in INX Media case

The questioning is set to take place on June 6, officials said.

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has been summoned for questioning in the INX media case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The questioning is set to take place on June 6, officials said.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday had granted interim protection to the senior Congress leader and informed the CBI that Chidambaram could not be arrested till July 3 in the INX Media Case.

The HC had asked P Chidambaram to join questioning in the INX Media case as and when called by the CBI.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, for alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister during the UPA-1 government.

Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was also arrested in the case for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. The other accused in the case include then INX media director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX news director Peter Mukerjea.

