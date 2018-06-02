Massive fire erupts in Mumbai's Scindia House office, no casualties reported

Friday, Jun 01, 2018 | Last Update : 09:24 PM IST
'5 fire engines, 4 water tankers and fire brigade personnel were rushed to the site to douse the flames,' an official said.
Mumbai: A major fire broke out at the Income Tax office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House in South Mumbai on Friday.
However, no casualties have been reported in the fire that has been upgraded to level-3.
The blaze started on the third floor of the I-T office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House and efforts are on to douse it, a fire brigade official told news agency PTI.
The fire brigade control room received information about the incident at 4:55 pm.
"Five fire engines, four water tankers along with adequate number of fire brigade personnel were rushed to the site to douse the flames," the official added.
At least 5 persons were stranded on upper floors of Scindia House, news agency ANI reported. They were later rescued by the fire-fighting team.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
The building, a well-known landmark in South Mumbai, also houses the office of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).