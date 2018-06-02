The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 01, 2018 | Last Update : 09:24 PM IST

India, All India

Massive fire erupts in Mumbai's Scindia House office, no casualties reported

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 1, 2018, 9:08 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2018, 9:08 pm IST

'5 fire engines, 4 water tankers and fire brigade personnel were rushed to the site to douse the flames,' an official said.

The blaze started on the third floor of the I-T office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 The blaze started on the third floor of the I-T office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at the Income Tax office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House in South Mumbai on Friday.

However, no casualties have been reported in the fire that has been upgraded to level-3.

The blaze started on the third floor of the I-T office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House and efforts are on to douse it, a fire brigade official told news agency PTI.

The fire brigade control room received information about the incident at 4:55 pm.

"Five fire engines, four water tankers along with adequate number of fire brigade personnel were rushed to the site to douse the flames," the official added.

At least 5 persons were stranded on upper floors of Scindia House, news agency ANI reported. They were later rescued by the fire-fighting team.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The building, a well-known landmark in South Mumbai, also houses the office of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).

Tags: mumbai fire, scindia house fire, fire
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are 3 ways human civilisation could go extinct

2

Woman born without vagina becomes first in world to have one made out of fish skin

3

Shameful we didn't know about the struggle of Sandeep Singh: Diljit Dosanjh

4

Hunter who killed wild buffalo is gored to death by another member of herd

5

Is Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas? Twitter loses it after hearing so!

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham