Massive fire erupts in Mumbai's Scindia House office, no casualties reported

The blaze started on the third floor of the I-T office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at the Income Tax office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House in South Mumbai on Friday.

However, no casualties have been reported in the fire that has been upgraded to level-3.

The blaze started on the third floor of the I-T office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House and efforts are on to douse it, a fire brigade official told news agency PTI.

The fire brigade control room received information about the incident at 4:55 pm.

"Five fire engines, four water tankers along with adequate number of fire brigade personnel were rushed to the site to douse the flames," the official added.

At least 5 persons were stranded on upper floors of Scindia House, news agency ANI reported. They were later rescued by the fire-fighting team.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The building, a well-known landmark in South Mumbai, also houses the office of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).