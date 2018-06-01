Madhya Pradesh Medical University allows use of 'Hinglish' in exams

University said decision is being hailed by students as it is bound to help medical students especially those from rural areas.

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) has allowed use of "Hinglish" (a mix of Hindi and English) in all written and oral examinations.

"Following a detailed discussion, the board of studies has decided that the students of all colleges will have the option to answer questions in their examinations in English, Hinglish (a mixture of Hindi and English) and Hindi," a circular issued by the varsity on May 26 said.

"The decision is being hailed by students and other concerned people as it is bound to help medical students especially those hailing from rural areas," university Vice Chancellor Dr. R S Sharma told PTI on Thursday.

Giving an example, he said a student can now write "heart ka daura" instead of heart attack in the examination.

The university took the decision to allow "Hinglish" besides Hindi and English as many students, especially those from rural areas, are not at ease in writing in English even when they know the correct answer, he said.

These students also struggle to express themselves effectively in oral examinations, and at times it annoys the examiners, he said.

The varsity has 312 colleges teaching various courses including MBBS, Ayurvedic medicine and nursing affiliated to it. Examinations are held twice a year - in July and January.