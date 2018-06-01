The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 01, 2018

India, All India

Kidnapped HCL software engineer, who spent birthday in captivity, rescued

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 1, 2018, 11:20 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2018, 11:20 am IST

Rajiv Kumar was rescued by a special task force team of Noida police and Ghaziabad police after they confronted the kidnappers.

Rajiv Kumar's family reportedly received a message from the kidnappers the next day demanding a ransom of Rs 15 lakh. (Representational Image)
 Rajiv Kumar's family reportedly received a message from the kidnappers the next day demanding a ransom of Rs 15 lakh. (Representational Image)

Ghaziabad: A software engineer who was kidnapped near Delhi and held captive for around a week was rescued on Friday morning following an encounter between police and the gang of kidnappers.

Rajiv Kumar, who works with HCL Technologies in Noida, was on his way to Haridwar on May 23 to celebrate his birthday the next day with his family members, went missing from Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad.

The engineer's family reportedly received a message from the kidnappers the next day demanding a ransom of Rs 15 lakh.

After almost a week of searching, the police found Rajiv in a village in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram near Delhi.

On Friday morning, the software engineer was rescued by a special task force team of Noida police and Ghaziabad police after they confronted the kidnappers.

According to NDTV report, two police constables and two of the kidnappers were injured in the encounter at dawn. Police said that this is not the first time the same group of men have kidnapped people and that there have been similar cases reported earlier as well.

Police noticed a similar modus operandi that the gang adopted for the earlier cases of kidnapping as well.

In July, 2017, a Delhi-based doctor was kidnapped by an Ola cab driver and held captive for 14 days in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, for a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

Tags: hcl software engineer, hcl techie kidnapped, ghaziabad engineer kidnapped, hcl technologies
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad

