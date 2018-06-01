The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 01, 2018

India, All India

As Shimla faces acute water crisis, officials to snap illegal connections

ANI
Published : Jun 1, 2018, 2:43 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2018, 2:52 pm IST

Meanwhile, the tourism industry has also been massively hit as tourists are cancelling their visits to the hill station.

 Tourists staying in several hotels in the city are being overcharged for bottled water, and are being supplied water in buckets. (Photo: PTI)

Shimla: As Shimla is witnessing acute water shortage for the past few days, authorities have ordered to snap illegal water connections to normalise the crisis in the city.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap said, "I received a couple of complaints regarding the illegal connections of water and they were correct. So, I have ordered the seizure of the same and have told the concerned people to take appropriate action against the culprits."

He said that he was directed by the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of the state itself to take stern action against this. "I myself visited some spots in order to take stock of the situation. Investigation in the case has been ordered and the culprits will not be spared," he added.

Angry local residents complained that the crisis has now touched eighth day.

"We are not receiving adequate amount of water. We can hardly fill a bucket of water," said a local resident, Om Prakash.

Meanwhile, the tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla has also been massively hit as tourists are cancelling their visits to the hill station. Tourists visiting the hill station are also complaining of overcharging for the services rendered to them.

Tourists staying in several hotels in the city are being overcharged for bottled water, and are being supplied water in buckets.

Hemant Badane from Maharashtra said that he and his family are planning to cut short their Shimla trip owing to this problem.

"The hotel which we are staying in is providing a single bucket of water and charging Rs 3,500 per night. I had to pay Rs 42 for 1 litre bottled water," he said.

