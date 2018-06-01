Actor-Producer Arbaaz Khan summoned by Mumbai Police in IPL betting case

Arbaaz has been asked to join the investigations on Friday.

Arbaaz Khan, 50, is the brother of superstar Salman Khan. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Actor-Producer Arbaaz Khan has been summoned by the Thane police in Maharashtra in connection with the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting case.

According to reports, his name came up while the police were interrogating a bookie, Sonu Jalan, who was arrested on Tuesday.

The police are reportedly investigating allegations that he placed bets during the recent IPL season through Jalan. Jalan was allegedly trying to extort money from him.

Jalan allegedly ran his betting racket from Dombivli in Thane district. The racket was busted by the Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane Police on May 15, and Jalan and three others were arrested, news agency PTI reported.