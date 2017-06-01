The Asian Age | News



Pakistan violates ceasefire in two sectors in J-K, India retaliates

Published : Jun 1, 2017, 10:50 am IST
An Indian border post near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: PTI/File)
Jammu: Pakistan on Thursday violated the ceasefire by shelling mortars and opening fire on forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing retaliation from Indian troops.

The exchange of fire was going on when last reports came in.

"Pakistan Army resorted to mortar shelling and firing on forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district from 0730 hours", a Defence Spokesman said.

Pakistani troops also opened fire along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district from 0740 hours, he said.

"The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively and the firing is presently on", he said.

On May 17, Pakistan Army had fired on forward posts along the LoC in Balakote sector in Rajouri district.

The Pakistan Army had shelled forward areas and civilian belts along the LoC in Rajouri district on May 15 and 16.

The firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army in May this year has affected over 12,000 people.

The Pakistani Army had on May 13 pounded civilian areas and forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera area with mortars, killing two civilians and injuring three.

