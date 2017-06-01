The Asian Age | News

Setback for Kejriwal: ACB begins probe into medicine shortage 'scam'

Published : Jun 1, 2017, 10:41 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2017, 11:28 am IST

The searches are being carried out at various locations in Delhi.

This comes after rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Kapil Mishra made new allegations of corruption against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleague Satyendra Jain on Saturday. (Photo: File/PTI)
 This comes after rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Kapil Mishra made new allegations of corruption against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleague Satyendra Jain on Saturday. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch has begun a probe into allegations by sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra about a scam in procurement of medicines in government hospitals.

A probe has been ordered and searches are being carried out at various places, ACB sources said. The anti-graft body is likely to write to the Delhi government to share details about the procurement of medicines.

Mishra had claimed that the powers of Delhi government-run hospitals to buy medicines were put to an end by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the behest of Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

"Jain has himself admitted that Rs 300 crore have been allocated to procure medicines. The Delhi government boasts of having the highest budget earmarked for the health sector. In such a scenario how come there is a shortage of medicines? This is a scam," Mishra had alleged.

Mishra fell out with the party early this month when he was removed as the water minister, days after, he accused the Delhi Chief Minister and his former cabinet colleagues of corruption.

Tags: acb, delhi government, aap
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

