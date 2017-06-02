The Asian Age | News



1 Hizbul militant, 5 LeT operatives arrested in Kashmir

PTI
Published : Jun 1, 2017, 9:27 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2017, 9:27 pm IST

The police said, recoveries from the car of LeT operatives included 10 hand grenades, two AK magazines and 27 AK rounds.

Hizbul Mujahideen militant Suhaib Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Chursoo Awantipora in Pulwama district, was apprehended by the security forces from Manigam area of Qazigund. (Photo: File/Representational)
 Hizbul Mujahideen militant Suhaib Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Chursoo Awantipora in Pulwama district, was apprehended by the security forces from Manigam area of Qazigund. (Photo: File/Representational)

Srinagar: A Hizbul Mujahideen militant and five overground operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were arrested from two separate places in Kashmir, the police said on Thursday.

Five LeT operatives were apprehended during checking of vehicles at Khusarpora Hajin axis in Bandipora in north Kashmir, the police said, claiming to have busted a module of the outfit.

The recoveries from their car included 10 hand grenades, two AK magazines and 27 AK rounds, a police official said.

During preliminary investigation, the accused persons said they were working for LeT as overground workers (OGWs), according to the official.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is on, the official said.

Hizbul Mujahideen militant Suhaib Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Chursoo Awantipora in Pulwama district, was apprehended by the security forces from Manigam area of Qazigund, the official said.

The security forces recovered one pistol, one pistol magazine and eight pistol rounds from his possession, he said.

