Pune: Speeding SUV rams into eatery, mows down 60-yr-old man

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 1, 2018, 2:49 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2018, 2:49 pm IST

60-year-old man, identified as Omprakash Pandinwar who was killed in the incident, was the owner of the eatery in Pune.

The SUV was at a high speed on the main road opposite to the hotel. (Screengrab | ANI)
Pune: A 60-year-old man was mowed down under the wheels of a speeding SUV as it rammed into a roadside eatery in Pune's Sangvi Chowk on Monday afternoon.

The accident was reported at around 1 pm. The elderly man, identified as Omprakash Pandinwar who was killed in the incident, was the owner of the eatery.

Three others, including the wife of the deceased and the driver of the vehicle were injured in the mishap, the police said.

The SUV was at a high speed on the main road opposite to the eatery. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera nearby.

Watch the footage here:

"We have found CCTV footage of the mishap in which it is clearly seen that the driver lost his control over the vehicle after it hit a speed-braker. The vehicle swerved and rammed into the hotel with very high speed," the officer was quoted a saying by news agency PTI.

The vehicle hit Pandinwar, who was standing near the cash counter of the roadside eatery. His wife and another person were present in the hotel.

"The driver of the SUV also sustained injuries and lost his consciousness," the police officer said.

Police is yet to ascertain the identity of the driver and the owner of the SUV.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

