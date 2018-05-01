The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 01, 2018 | Last Update : 10:16 AM IST

India, All India

No summon, Tripura CM received meeting invite from Modi a month back

PTI
Published : May 1, 2018, 9:03 am IST
Updated : May 1, 2018, 9:02 am IST

The CMs' meet is on the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Tripura CM's office said.

The official's statement came in the wake of reports in a section of the media that Modi had summoned Deb to Delhi over the chief minister's controversial statements on a range of issues. (Photo: PTI)
 The official's statement came in the wake of reports in a section of the media that Modi had summoned Deb to Delhi over the chief minister's controversial statements on a range of issues. (Photo: PTI)

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend a meeting in the National Capital on May 2, a senior official said on Monday.

Deb had received the invitation to the meeting of chief ministers a month ago, additional secretary in the chief minister's office Milind Ramteke said. The CMs' meeting was on the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he said.

The official's statement came in the wake of reports in a section of the media that Modi had summoned Deb to Delhi over the chief minister's controversial statements on a range of issues.

Read: Modi summons Tripura CM over repeated 'questionable' remarks

It was yet to be confirmed whether the chief minister would be going to Delhi, the official said.

Deb had recently courted controversy when he said the Internet existed in the Mahabharata era.

Also Read: Internet, satellite existed during Mahabharata: Tripura CM

Last week, he had questioned the rationale behind Diana Hayden being crowned "Miss World" 21 years ago. Deb was all praise for Aishwarya Rai, who won the "Miss World" crown in 1994, saying she represented "Indian women".

Deb had also claimed that international beauty pageants were a farce.

Tags: tripura cm, biplab kumar deb, narendra modi, diana hayden
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala

MOST POPULAR

1

Google marks Dadasaheb Phalke's birthday with Doodle

2

Tripura CM says people should keep cows, not run after government jobs, Twitter reacts

3

Hrithik Roshan shares his Michael Jackson memory on World Dance Day, see pic

4

IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Visitors pick up second consecutive victory on trot

5

Karan Johar hosts Maheep Kapoor's birthday bash, see video

more

Editors' Picks

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

more

ALSO FROMLife

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham