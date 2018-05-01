The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 01, 2018 | Last Update : 09:12 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  McClenaghan got rid of de Kock to give Mumbai Indians the first breakthrough (Photo: BCCI) Live| IPL 2018 RCB vs MI: McClenaghan strikes for Mumbai, de Kock departs
 
India, All India

Moral policing? Couple abused, thrashed for hugging inside Kolkata metro

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 1, 2018, 7:47 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2018, 7:46 pm IST

Passengers objected the couple for hugging each other inside the metro coach and started abusing them.

Witnesses say the couple travelling in Kolkata Metro was beaten until some people dragged the man to safety. (Facebook Screengrab)
 Witnesses say the couple travelling in Kolkata Metro was beaten until some people dragged the man to safety. (Facebook Screengrab)

Kolkata: A couple travelling in Kolkata Metro were harassed, pushed out of the train and then thrashed by a mob allegedly because they were "standing too close" and hugging each other.

The incident took place on Monday night and the image taken with a mobile phone camera shows the woman trying to shield the man with her body as a group of agitated mob hit him, kicked and punched him.

According to reports, the attack started at around 10 pm inside a coach where passengers objected to the couple's "PDA" (public display of affection) and started abusing them.

When the train reached the Dum Dum metro station in north Kolkata the couple was pushed out and thrashed by the group that included middle-aged and elderly passengers.

Witnesses say both were beaten until some more passengers from another coach came in and dragged the man to safety.

Photos of the incident were shared online and reached the office of Metro Rail. The officials say they are inspecting additional footage to establish what happened, identify the attackers and find out why no railway police intervened.

The incident has divided Kolkata. While some say public demonstration of affection is not acceptable, other Metro regulars say it is commonplace and most often people don't bother the couples. But once somebody passes a comment or makes a taunting remark, a herd mindset seems to take over.

After the Monday's incident, people staged a protest outside Dum Dum metro station demanding the arrest of people who had reportedly beaten up a couple for hugging in the metro.

Tags: kolkata metro, couple beaten by mob, moral policing, dum dum airport
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

2

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

3

Google marks Dadasaheb Phalke's birthday with Doodle

4

Tripura CM says people should keep cows, not run after government jobs, Twitter reacts

5

Hrithik Roshan shares his Michael Jackson memory on World Dance Day, see pic

more

Editors' Picks

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham