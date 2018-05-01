I am 'kaamdaar' not 'naamdaar': Piyush Goyal on Rahul's corruption allegation

Rahul Gandhi accused Piyush Goyal of being involved in the Flashnet scam, which he said is about 'deceit, conflict of interest and greed'.

Union minister Piyush Goyal borrowed the phrase to hit back at the Congress chief for a tweet targeting him over corruption allegations. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced his "naamdar versus kaamdar (dynast versus worker)" jeer for Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka, Union minister Piyush Goyal borrowed the phrase to hit back at the Congress chief for a tweet targeting him over corruption allegations.

Piyush Goyal was quick to retaliate, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to say that unlike Rahul Gandhi, who is a 'naamdaar' (dynast), he is a 'kaamdaar' (worker) and has not learnt the art of living without working.

Till 26th May 2014, before I became a Minister, I was a professional Chartered Accountant & investment banker. Unlike you, Mr @RahulGandhi, I have not learnt well the art of living without working. I am also a kaamdaar (worker) and not a naamdaar (dynast) — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 1, 2018

Rahul Gandhi's tweet on Tuesday morning had listed three points to justify his demand for Piyush Goyal's resignation.

An image linked to his tweet alleged that the minister had sold the stock of a company he owned at 1,000 times the face value, while he was a junior minister in the power department. The purchaser, Piramal group, had an interest in the power sector, Rahul Gandhi alleged.

Piyush Goyal’s, 48 CR. #FlashNet Scam is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed. The evidence is on the table. Yet, the media will not touch the story.



It is a tragedy for our country when journalists entrusted to stand for the truth, will not speak.#GoyalMustResign pic.twitter.com/WeUaSAT8wg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2018

He alleged that this happened when Piyush Goyal was the minister of state for power.

"Piyush Goyal's, 48 Crore Flash Net Scam is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed. The evidence is on the table. Yet, the media will not touch the story. It is a tragedy for our country when journalists entrusted to stand for the truth, will not speak," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter, using the hashtag 'GoyalMustResign'.

Addressing an election rally in Karnataka on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Rahul Gandhi in almost the same words. "Congress president, Sir, we cannot sit before you. You are 'naamdar' (famous), while I am 'kaamdar' (ordinary worker). We have no status to sit in front of you," he said.