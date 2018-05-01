The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 01, 2018 | Last Update : 09:12 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  McClenaghan got rid of de Kock to give Mumbai Indians the first breakthrough (Photo: BCCI) Live| IPL 2018 RCB vs MI: Hardik Pandy's direct hit sends back McCullum, RCB 3 down
 
India, All India

I am 'kaamdaar' not 'naamdaar': Piyush Goyal on Rahul's corruption allegation

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : May 1, 2018, 8:21 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2018, 8:22 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi accused Piyush Goyal of being involved in the Flashnet scam, which he said is about 'deceit, conflict of interest and greed'.

Union minister Piyush Goyal borrowed the phrase to hit back at the Congress chief for a tweet targeting him over corruption allegations. (Photo: File)
  Union minister Piyush Goyal borrowed the phrase to hit back at the Congress chief for a tweet targeting him over corruption allegations. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced his "naamdar versus kaamdar (dynast versus worker)" jeer for Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka, Union minister Piyush Goyal borrowed the phrase to hit back at the Congress chief for a tweet targeting him over corruption allegations.

Rahul Gandhi has demanded for Union minister Piyush Goyal's resignation over allegations of his involvement in a Rs 48 crore scam. The Congress president accused the Union Railways Minister of being involved in the Flashnet scam, which he said is about "deceit, conflict of interest and greed".

Piyush Goyal was quick to retaliate, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to say that unlike Rahul Gandhi, who is a 'naamdaar' (dynast), he is a 'kaamdaar' (worker) and has not learnt the art of living without working.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet on Tuesday morning had listed three points to justify his demand for Piyush Goyal's resignation.

An image linked to his tweet alleged that the minister had sold the stock of a company he owned at 1,000 times the face value, while he was a junior minister in the power department. The purchaser, Piramal group, had an interest in the power sector, Rahul Gandhi alleged.

He alleged that this happened when Piyush Goyal was the minister of state for power.

"Piyush Goyal's, 48 Crore Flash Net Scam is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed. The evidence is on the table. Yet, the media will not touch the story. It is a tragedy for our country when journalists entrusted to stand for the truth, will not speak," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter, using the hashtag 'GoyalMustResign'.

Addressing an election rally in Karnataka on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Rahul Gandhi in almost the same words. "Congress president, Sir, we cannot sit before you. You are 'naamdar' (famous), while I am 'kaamdar' (ordinary worker). We have no status to sit in front of you," he said.

Tags: piyush goyal, rahul gandhi, flashnet scam, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

2

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

3

Google marks Dadasaheb Phalke's birthday with Doodle

4

Tripura CM says people should keep cows, not run after government jobs, Twitter reacts

5

Hrithik Roshan shares his Michael Jackson memory on World Dance Day, see pic

more

Editors' Picks

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham