↑ Grab this Headline Animator

BJP in fix as Computer Baba seeks tickets for sadhus, seers

Published : May 1, 2018, 1:57 am IST
Incidentally, Computer Baba had unsuccessfully tried for AAP ticket in the last Assembly elections.

Bhopal: Computer Baba, aka Namdeo Das Tyagi, who along with four other Hindu religious leaders has been granted minister of state status by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government recently, on Monday demanded tickets for seers for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, leaving the ruling party in an uneasy situation.

The 54-year-old religious leader claimed that sadhus wanted their representation in the Assembly and, hence, sought BJP tickets for some of them in the year-end elections.

“The saints wanted me to negotiate with the BJP leadership to allot them tickets. I assured them to convey their demand to the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan”, he said, adding, “The BJP should field sadhus in at least two Assembly constituencies.”

Computer Baba’s demand seemed to have caused anxiety in BJP. “The party has not been approached by any religious leader with such proposal so far. Hence, it does not merit reaction by the party on the issue,” a senior BJP leader told this newspaper unwilling to be quoted. He, however, admitted that the seer’s demand has caused uneasiness in the party.

