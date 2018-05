The police recovered her body and sent it to Chinsura Imambara Hospital for an autopsy.

Hooghly: Moupriya Mitra, a 16-year-old National level swimmer, allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Hooghly.

The tenth-grade student reportedly hung herself on Monday.

The police recovered her body and sent it to Chinsura Imambara Hospital for an autopsy.

No suicide note was found from the swimmer's residence.