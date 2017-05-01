Justice Karnan threatens action against 'forceful' medical checkup

Karnan further asserted that the DGP should take all the seven accused judges for medical test too.

New Delhi: In response to the Supreme Court ordering an examination of his 'mental health', Calcutta High Court judge Justice C.S. Karnan on Monday asserted that he will issue a suo moto suspension order against West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) if he forcefully conducts a medical checkup.

"If the West Bengal DGP comes to check my mental health forcefully, then I will issue a suo moto suspension order against him," said Karnan at a press conference.

Karnan further asserted that the DGP should take all the seven accused judges for medical test too.

"Before coming to check on me, the New Delhi DGP should take all the seven accused judges and produce them to psychiatric medical board to conduct a medical test," said Justice Karnan.

Earlier today, the apex court constituting a medical board to examine the mental condition of justice Karnan on May 5th and also directed the DG West Bengal to assist the medical board to get justice Karnan examined.

The medical reports will be submitted on or before May 8. The next hearing will be held on May 9th.

The Supreme Court said in its order that High Courts, any tribunal and authority will not take any cognizance on the orders passed by Justice Karnan.

Earlier, in an unprecedented move the apex court had invoked its powers to initiate contempt proceedings against Justice Karnan, for writing letters casting aspersions on several judges.

Justice Karnan has been accused of circulation of disparaging letters against sitting High Court judges of the Madras High Court, and he has also allegedly written about Supreme Court judges in his letters to the Prime Minister's Office.