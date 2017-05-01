The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 01, 2017 | Last Update : 04:48 AM IST

India, All India

Disqualify all charged with vote bribe, EC will urge govt

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 1, 2017, 3:56 am IST
Updated : May 1, 2017, 3:51 am IST

Chief election commission Nasim Zaidi has also spoken repeatedly about the need to make bribery a cognisable offence.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Candidates named in chargesheets for bribing voters might soon be disqualified from contesting elections, with the Election Commission all set to ask the Centre to amend the relevant laws for this purpose.

Sources said the EC has decided to ask the law ministry to amend or make changes in the Representation of the People Act to disqualify such candidates for up to five years. The sources said the commission will also seek the disqualification of sitting MPs and MLAs chargesheeted for offences like bribery or using undue influence.

The poll panel proposals are among the latest in a series of demands made to the government to deal with “rising corruption” in elections. The EC had indefinitely put off the April 12 bypolls in R.K. Nagar in Tamil Nadu over charges of money being used to influence voters there. The byelection was necessitated after the death of then Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.

The commission has already sought powers from the Centre to countermand an election where bribes were given. At present, under the election law, the EC can only countermand an election if muscle power is used.

After repeated pursuance by the commission, the home ministry had circulated a bill seeking to amend sections of the Indian Penal Code on making bribert a cognisable offence. In the bill, there is a proposal to increase the punishment for the offence as well.

Chief election commission Nasim Zaidi has also spoken repeatedly about the need to make bribery a cognisable offence.

Tags: election commission, jayalalithaa, nasim zaidi, indian penal code
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Jashn-e-Baramulla attracts Kashmir Valley's female footballers

2

UK: Indian restaurant taken to court after neighbours complain of 'curry smells'

3

BSF sends back Pak boy who unknowingly crossed into India

4

Apple working on a Amazon Echo-rival?

5

Users complain Samsung Galaxy S8s restarting automatically

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham