J&K: Students clash with security forces in Pulwama; ISIS flags hoisted?

Published : May 1, 2017, 2:30 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2017, 2:50 pm IST

There were unconfirmed reports of some students pasting posters of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, as well.

Students and security forces clash in Pulwama, Kashmir. (Photo: Asian Age/HU Naqash)
 Students and security forces clash in Pulwama, Kashmir. (Photo: Asian Age/HU Naqash)

Srinagar: Clashes erupted between security forces and students, on Monday, after they took out a protest march against the alleged highhandedness of security personnel at a college in Pulwama in south Kashmir, the police said.

A number of students of Boys Higher Secondary School and Pulwama Degree College took out a joint march against the security forces action on April 15, a police official said.

When the march reached near Pulwama police station, some of the students threw stones at security personnel, who lobbed teargas shells to disperse them, the official said.

There are no reports of any casualty in the clashes, which were going on till reports last came in.

There were unconfirmed reports of some students hoisting Islamic State flags and pasting posters of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in July last year, on the building of the degree college.

Meanwhile, shops and other business establishments were shut in the area in view of the clashes.

