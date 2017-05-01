The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 01, 2017 | Last Update : 03:17 AM IST

India, All India

Bastar’s harsh terrain hits jawans’ morale

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 1, 2017, 2:49 am IST
Updated : May 1, 2017, 2:44 am IST

Home ministry officials said there is an urgent need to improve the conditions of CRPF camps as well as facilities offered to them.

The temperature in Bastar in summer goes up to 45 degree Celsius, making security personnel tired soon.
 The temperature in Bastar in summer goes up to 45 degree Celsius, making security personnel tired soon.

New Delhi: Security personnel fighting Naxals in Chhattisgarh are up against not only the ultras but inherent impediments — lack of potable water, high temperature, fatigue and poor mobile networks.

Officials who visited some of the interior camps of the CRPF in Bastar region, where the force lost 25 personnel in an ambush last Monday, have found that the quality of water is substandard resulting in many of them falling sick. “We take various steps to purify drinking water. But that is not enough as when the boys go on patrolling they sometimes have to drink from open sources which leads to illness,” said a senior officer.

The temperature in Bastar in summer goes up to 45 degree Celsius, and such hot and humid conditions make security personnel tired soon, leading to frustration, an official said.

Home ministry officials said there is an urgent need to improve the conditions of CRPF camps as well as facilities offered to them. Poor mobile network is a big hindrance for the CRPF men to be in touch with their family members back home and this lowers their morale. CRPF personnel deployed for long stints in the Naxal hotbed of Sukma in Chhattisgarh are showing signs of fatigue too.

The home ministry officials, who visited Chhattisgarh, found that a majority of the 45,000 paramilitary personnel undertaking the high-risk anti-Naxalite operations in Bastar have been posted there for over three years.

A long posting in Bastar is stressful and the jawans prefer to join counter-insurgency operations elsewhere including in Kashmir, even though they face militant attacks and stone-pelting mobs regularly there.

Tags: crpf, maoist attack, home ministry, militant attacks
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Jashn-e-Baramulla attracts Kashmir Valley's female footballers

2

UK: Indian restaurant taken to court after neighbours complain of 'curry smells'

3

BSF sends back Pak boy who unknowingly crossed into India

4

Apple working on a Amazon Echo-rival?

5

Users complain Samsung Galaxy S8s restarting automatically

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham