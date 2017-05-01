The Asian Age | News

Monday, May 01, 2017 | Last Update : 01:53 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: Army JCO, BSF jawan killed as Pak fires rockets at BSF post

PTI
Published : May 1, 2017, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2017, 1:07 pm IST

A head constable and JCO were killed in the attack.

Representational image
 Representational image

Jammu: An army JCO and a BSF head constable were today killed and another soldier was injured as Pakistan fired rockets at a forward defence location (FDL) post of the paramilitary force along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceasefire violation took place around 8:30 AM. A junior commissioned officer of the army and a BSF head constable were killed in the attack, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said.

"At about 0830 hours, there was heavy firing from Pakistani (army) posts at BSF posts along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district with rockets and automatic weapons," the officer said.

Another BSF jawan was injured in the firing. Troops guarding the border line retaliated effectively, the officer said.

Pakistani troops breached the truce along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri sectors seven times last month. They violated the ceasefire in Poonch sector on April 19 and shelled mortars on forward posts in Noushera sector on April 17.

Pakistan had resorted to firing in the same sector on April 8, in Poonch district on April 5, in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector on April 4 and twice on April 3 in Balakote and (Digwar) Poonch sectors.

Tags: ceasefire violation, bsf, line of control
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

