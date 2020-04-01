Wednesday, Apr 01, 2020 | Last Update : 06:02 PM IST

India, All India

Nizamuddin Markaz: FIR against maulana, cops say 157 at masjids pose a risk

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN AND BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published : Apr 1, 2020, 3:41 pm IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2020, 3:41 pm IST

The police warned no “social distancing” is possible at these places and there was a grave public health risk

Health workers sanitise their collegues after disinfecting an area near Nizammuddin mosque, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo
 Health workers sanitise their collegues after disinfecting an area near Nizammuddin mosque, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo

The Delhi police on Tuesday registered a case against Maulana Saad and others under various sections of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act for violation of government directives given to the management of the Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin.

The government said so far 1,582 Tabligh Jamaat workers were shifted to the Narela, Sultanpuri and Bakkarwala quarantine facilities that included 441 admitted in hospitals.

The police said an FIR was filed against Maulana Saad and others of Tablighi Jamaat for violation of the directives issued after the coronavirus outbreak. Over 3,000 people had gathered March 1-18 at the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque for a Tablighi Jamaat meet.


A senior police official said the FIR was filed under Section 269, 270, 271 and 120B IPC at the Nizamuddin police station.

“The organisers violated government directions on restrictions on social/political/religious gatherings and taking safety measures, including social distancing,” the official said.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to religious leaders, irrespective of faith, to not organise any event during the lockdown.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said 24 people had tested positive and 700 people at the congregation were quarantined.

The Delhi police special branch on Tuesday asked the Delhi government to take immediate action on at least 157 persons, mostly foreign nationals, linked to the Talbigh Jamaat now staying at various masjids and other places in and around Delhi.

These include 94 from Indonesia, 13 from Kyrgyzstan, nine from Bangladesh, eight from Malaysia, and some Indian nationals. The police warned no “social distancing” is possible at these places and there was a grave public health risk.

Tags: coronavirus in india, nizamuddin markaz
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area. (Photo- PTI)

Rajasthan corona count at 106 after 13 new cases

Many who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation have tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo- PTI)

Of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin controversy, its link to coronavirus in India

Health workers sanitise an area near Nizamuddin mosque, after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz, tested postive for COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo- PTI)

Markaz Nizamuddin premises vacated after 2,361 people evacuated

Medics screen passengers, who were airlifted from Iran, before being sent for a mandatory isolation period to an Indian Army Wellness Facility in Jodhpur. PTI photo

250 Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran corona+: Centre to Supreme Court

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham