Sunday, Apr 01, 2018 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

India, All India

8 terrorists gunned down in 3 encounters in J&K; arms, ammunition recovered

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Apr 1, 2018, 9:56 am IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2018, 9:57 am IST

Seven terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in Dragad area of Shopian on Sunday morning.

Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Kachdoora area of Shopian. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Kachdoora area of Shopian. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Srinagar: Eight militants were killed and another arrested as three encounters broke out in Anantnag and Shopian districts of south Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Seven terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in Dragad area of Shopian on Sunday morning as militants fired upon a search party of security forces.

A police official said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained, adding the operation was on. 

In Anantnag, an encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Peth Dialgam area of the district in the early hours, a police official said.

He said an unidentified militant was killed in the gunfight, while another was captured. Both the militants belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit and their identity is being ascertained, the official said.

He further said some arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site and the operation is over.

Meanwhile, another gunfight broke out in Kachdoora area of Shopian.

The encounter in Kachdoora is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.

Tags: kashmir unrest, terrorists, militants, encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

