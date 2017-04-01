The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 01, 2017 | Last Update : 11:02 AM IST

India, All India

Only corruption free and honest officials to hold key posts: Yogi Adityanath

PTI
Published : Apr 1, 2017, 10:58 am IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2017, 10:58 am IST

The BJP government in UP is committed to take firm steps against corruption, on the lines of the Centre, said UP CM.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Officials with clean and honest image shall get key postings and given due encouragement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday, reaffirming his government's resolve to weed out corruption.

The BJP government in UP is committed to take firm steps against corruption, on the lines of the Centre, he said.

"All out steps will be taken to curb corruption for which working will be made transparent in all the state government departments and schemes," an official release quoting the Chief Minister said.

With this aim in mind, Adityanath has directed all ministers to engage only people with clean and honest image in their staff so as to fulfil the resolve of the state government to provide corruption-free and transparent governance, it said.

No tainted official should be engaged in personal staff, the Chief Minister stressed.

Tags: yogi adityanath, uttar pradesh officials, corruption
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

2

Imtiaz Ali-Shah Rukh Khan film seems to have found its title!

3

Free sex toys is an organisation's way to fill orgasm gap

4

Wanted to stab Virat Kohli with a stump: Ed Cowan

5

Sachin Tendulkar praises 'silent warrior' Cheteshwar Pujara

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham