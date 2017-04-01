The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 01, 2017 | Last Update : 08:01 AM IST

India, All India

J&K tunnel first in India with system to provide fresh air

PTI
Published : Apr 1, 2017, 6:34 am IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2017, 6:42 am IST

The VSDs and motors are installed at the North (Nashri) and South (Chenani) portals for air supply and exhaust.

A security person stands guard outside Chenani-Nashri Tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar highway ahead of its inauguration, in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
 A security person stands guard outside Chenani-Nashri Tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar highway ahead of its inauguration, in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: The Chenani-Nashri tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation this Sunday, is the India’s first and the world’s sixth tunnel to have transverse ventilation system, providing fresh air to passengers.

“This tunnel is the India’s first and the world’s sixth road tunnel with a transverse ventilation system enabled by ABB drives and controlled by ABB software,” an official of the ABB said on the eve of inauguration of the 9-km long tunnel.

ABB is the global leader in industrial technology and operates in approximately 100 countries, including India, according to its official website.

He said ventilation systems, for such long tunnels, are essential to maintain clean air, permissible carbon dioxide levels and expel harmful vehicle emissions.

“To ensure smooth travel and safety of commuters, the ABB has designed, engineered and supplied low harmonics variable speed drive (VSD) system for tunnel ventilation,” he said.

The VSDs and motors are installed at the North (Nashri) and South (Chenani) portals for air supply and exhaust.

“These VSDs are also equipped with inbuilt redundancy to ensure minimum downtime,” the official added. The tunnel, constructed at a cost of `2,519 crore, will reduce the distance between Jammu and Srinagar by 30 km, even in adverse weather conditions.

The ventilation system in the Chenani-Nashri tunnel will ensure that passengers have access to fresh air as they drive through it, he said.

The tunnel’s safety controls were developed by ABB in India, for effectively mitigating any fire emergencies, he said. The tunnel is a part of National Highway Authority of India’s project between Jammu and Srinagar, along the NH 44.     

Tags: narendra modi, j&k national highway, chenani-nashri tunnel
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

2

Imtiaz Ali-Shah Rukh Khan film seems to have found its title!

3

Free sex toys is an organisation's way to fill orgasm gap

4

Wanted to stab Virat Kohli with a stump: Ed Cowan

5

Sachin Tendulkar praises 'silent warrior' Cheteshwar Pujara

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Annual day of silence marks Hindu New Year in Indonesia's Bali

President Donald Trump was recently photographed driving an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and photoshop specialists got to work with really funny memes. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump met truckers recently and netizens put his expression in funny places

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham