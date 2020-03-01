Madhya Pradesh mulling reservations for Muslims

The minister told reporters at Agra-Malwa in Madhya Pradesh, We are in the process of preparing a detailed agenda for minorities.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh water resources minister Hukum Singh Karad Saturday hinted at a move by his government to provide reservation to Muslims in educational institutions in the state.

The minister told reporters at Agra-Malwa in Madhya Pradesh, “We are in the process of preparing a detailed agenda for minorities. I cannot say much on it, but I can say that the relaxation we are planning (for minorities) will be much more than what Maharashtra has announced”. A ruling Congress leader here disclosed to this newspaper that the state government will soon announce reservation for Muslims in educational institutions in the state. The opposition BJP here however declared that the party will fight tooth and nail any such move by the state government to provide reservation on religious lines. “We will oppose such a move in the Assembly and on the streets. Reservation on religious lines is unconstitutional,” said BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal. He said that the ruling Congress had now started showing its true character by resorting to vote bank politics in the form of appeasement of minorities.