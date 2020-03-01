Sunday, Mar 01, 2020 | Last Update : 09:29 AM IST

India reacts cautiously to US-Taliban peace accord

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 1, 2020, 7:51 am IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2020, 7:51 am IST

India’s ambassador to Qatar, P. Kumaran, was among the host of diplomats present at the ceremony where the deal was inked.

Raveesh Kumar (Photo: ANI)
 Raveesh Kumar (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In a guarded reaction to the peace deal between the US and the Taliban, India Saturday said that its policy has consistently been to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and ensure the end of terrorism.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “India’s consistent policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan; end violence; cut ties with international terrorism; and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled process. We note that the entire political spectrum in Afghanistan, including the government, democratic polity and civil society, has welcomed the opportunity and hope for peace and stability generated by these agreements.”

“As a contiguous neighbour, India will continue to extend all support to the government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interest of all sections of the Afghan society are protected,” he added.

After months of negotiations, the US and the Taliban signed a landmark peace deal in the capital of Qatar, Doha, Saturday, effectively drawing the curtains on the United States’ 18-year war in Afghanistan since 2001. India’s ambassador to Qatar, P. Kumaran, was among the host of diplomats present at the ceremony where the deal was inked.

"As a contiguous neighbour, India will continue to extend all support to the government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interest of all sections of the Afghan society are protected," he said.

Days before finalisation of the peace deal, India had conveyed to the US that pressure on Pakistan to crack down on terror networks operating from its soil must be kept up though Islamabad’s cooperation for peace in Afghanistan is crucial.

