BJP plans to campaign in Bengal on CAA plank

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Mar 1, 2020, 7:34 am IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2020, 7:34 am IST

According to the state BJP, the initiative will highlight and protest against the “injustice” to the people by the Trinamul government.

Kolkata: After “Save Bengal”, it is “Aar Noi Annay” (no more injustice). Eyeing the Municipal elections in the run up to the Assembly elections in West Bengal, the BJP is going to launch a fresh and grand campaign with a target to reach out to five crore people in the next six months to strengthen its votebank and corner the ruling Trinamul Congress in in wake of the CAA.

Notwithstanding the wide-spread criticism of the CAA and its consequences in the recently concluded Delhi assembly polls, the amended Act will feature prominently in BJP’s campaign in West Bengal, where assembly polls are lined up early next year.

Amid speculations that the BJP’s West Bengal unit is divided over the CAA, the BJP leadership — party president J.P. Nadda and Mr Shah — will also be meeting party leaders, including state unit office bearers, asking them not to express divergent views and “confuse the cadre.”

He will also release a chargesheet — drafted by the BJP — against the state government, “clearly listing out the injustices done by the government against the people of West Bengal.”

This will be Mr Shah’s first visit to the state after the CAA was implemented across the country. The BJP’s proposed campaign however comes close on the heels of the “Didi Ke Bolo” campaign, a brainchild of Prashant Kishor, for the Trinamul following the ruling party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha election last year.

According to the state BJP, the initiative will highlight and protest against the “injustice” to the people by the Trinamul government.

“Through this campaign we plan to directly connect with more than 5 crore voters in West Bengal over the next six months. This campaign will provide the people of West Bengal a platform to express their anger with the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government and hold it accountable for its misrule. During the campaign the BJP workers will conduct a massive door-to-door campaign across the state and organise meetings in every village and ward to discuss the chargesheet with the people directly,” the party said.

