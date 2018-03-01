The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 01, 2018 | Last Update : 02:40 PM IST

India, All India

Mumbaikars to burn 58-feet tall effigy of Nirav Modi on Holi to express anger

ANI
Published : Mar 1, 2018, 12:39 pm IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2018, 1:39 pm IST

Residents of BDD Chawl said the effigy was not created by any ace artist, but was made by the residents themselves.

The residents of BDD Chawl in Mumbai's Worli area have created a 58-feet high effigy of Nirav Modi, symbolising the evil character of Holika, to burn it as a part of the festival's tradition. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The residents of BDD Chawl in Mumbai's Worli area have created a 58-feet high effigy of Nirav Modi, symbolising the evil character of Holika, to burn it as a part of the festival's tradition. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: The Mumbaikars have found a unique way to celebrate the festival of Holi and also to vent out their ire against Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam accused, businessman Nirav Modi.

The residents of BDD Chawl in Mumbai's Worli area have created a 58-feet high effigy of Nirav Modi, symbolising the evil character of Holika, to burn it as a part of the festival's tradition.

On the day before the main festival of Holi, people burn woods to fend off the evil and welcome goodness by playing with colours the next day.

The residents have said the effigy was not created by any an ace artist, but was made by the residents themselves.

"Since the past eight years, residents of this Chawl have been replicating contemporary social issues during their Holi celebrations," said a resident of BDD Chawl.

The residents have also considered the environmental factor in mind and have made the giant structure by using less wood and more of dry grass.

Organisers also claimed that it is the highest Holi replica in India this year.

The residents are also planning to contact Limca Book of records to get this registered.

Tags: nirav modi, holi, pnb fraud, 58-feet high nirav modi effigy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are recipes to sweeten up Holi this seasosn

2

Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake

3

To fill gap in labour force, Canada’s new budget pushes women participation

4

'World’s first Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018

5

Sridevi's funeral with state honours, thousands say bye

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After family and well-wishers gave their last respects to veteran actress Sridevi, her body was taken to the crematorium for her last rites in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Boney and Anil by Sridevi's side at her last rites, SRK attends

Family and well-wishers arrived to pay their last respects to legendary actress Sridevi in Mumbai after her death in Dubai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Deepika, Ajay, others pay last respects to Sridevi before funeral

As Bollywood celebrities visited Anil Kapoor’s house to console the grieving family, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought back from Dubai to Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Fans throng to see Sridevi one last time; Salman, Sara, others visit family

The flood of stars visiting Anil Kapoor’s residence to visit Sridevi’s family continued on Monday after her demise on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi no more: Shah Rukh, Deepika, Ranveer, others visit bereaved family

Several Bollywood stars landed up at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai on Sunday after the death of his sister-in-law, legendary actress Sridevi. (Pho

RIP Sridevi: Arjun, Rekha, Rani visit Anil Kapoor's house, convey condolences

Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor died of heart attack in Dubai on Sunday. (Picture: Twitter/@SrideviBKapoor)

RIP Sridevi (1963-2018): The first woman superstar of Indian cinema

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham