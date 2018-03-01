Modi asks BJP CMs to prepare for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The BJP along with its allies is in power in 19 states at present, an all-time high for the party.

New Delhi: With barely a year left for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah on Wednesday asked the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states to start preparing for the electoral in “mission mode”.

The meeting with chief ministers, held for the first time at the party’s newly-inaugurated hea-dquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, was also attended by deputy chief ministers of BJP and NDA ruled states.

Senior Cabinet ministers Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari also attended the meeting where party top brass asked leaders to create awareness about holding simultaneous polls — from general elections to panchayat polls.

Mr Modi and Mr Shah reviewed the implementation and progress of various Central and state schemes, and pressed that the focus must be on time-bound delivery of the schemes.

BJP top brass reviewed Central schemes like housing for all and the electrification drive, as well as some state specific schemes aimed at improving the health and education of the girl child and the ones aimed at increasing farmers’ income. Other pro-poor policies of the government were also reviewed. The meeting continued till late Wednesday evening.

The issue of better coordination between the Centre and the states also came up for discussion.