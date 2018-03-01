Cong victory in MP by-polls 'defeat of misgovernance’, says Rahul

It is the fourth consecutive victory of the Congress after winning Ater and Khajuraho constituencies in 2017.

New Delhi: Training guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that victory of his party in Kolaras and Mungaoli by-polls was 'defeat of misgovernance in Madhya Pradesh.'

The Congress president took to micro-blogging site Twitter and congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh, voters and Congress workers for winning the by-polls.

The Congress Party on Wednesday bagged the Kolaras along with Mungaoli assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

It is the fourth consecutive victory of the Congress after winning Ater and Khajuraho constituencies in 2017.

Congress' Mahendra Yadav defeated former MLA and BJP candidate Devendra Jain by 8083 votes in Kolaras constituency.

In Mungaoli, Congress candidate Brajendra Singh Yadav defeated BJP candidate Baisahab Yadav by 2124 votes.

The assembly seats fell vacant after the death of sitting Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras).