The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 02, 2018 | Last Update : 02:49 AM IST

India, All India

Cannot disclose exam records of 1978, yr when Modi graduated: DU to Delhi HC

PTI
Published : Mar 1, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2018, 5:28 pm IST

Delhi University also said disclosure of results of students could lead to 'public embarrassment' of some.

The CIC had directed the DU to allow inspection of records related to all the students who had passed BA degree in 1978, the year in which, according to the University, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also cleared the examination. (Photo: File/PTI)
 The CIC had directed the DU to allow inspection of records related to all the students who had passed BA degree in 1978, the year in which, according to the University, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also cleared the examination. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday submitted before the Delhi High Court that the varsity's BA exam records of all its students of 1978 is held in a fiduciary capacity and cannot be disclosed under RTI.

The submission has been made by the DU in an affidavit which the court has not taken on record as it had earlier closed the varsity's right to file further replies in the matter.

The affidavit was filed by the varsity in its plea challenging a Central Information Commission (CIC) direction to allow inspection of the university's records of all students who had passed BA examination in 1978.

The CIC had directed the DU to allow inspection of records related to all the students who had passed BA degree in 1978, the year in which, according to the University, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also cleared the examination.

The CIC had rejected the contention of the Central Public Information Officer of the University that it was a third party personal information, saying it finds 'neither merit, nor legality' in it.

The court had on January 23, 2017 put on hold the operation of the CIC order.

During the hearing, Justice Rajiv Shakdher said DU will have to first seek recall of the court's earlier order closing its right to file a reply and thereafter, its submission may be taken on record.

The court also sought DU's response on an application filed by persons, claiming to be experts in relation to the Right to Information (RTI) Act, seeking to be a part of the proceedings.

With the direction, the court listed the matter for further hearing on May 22.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for DU, opposed the plea of the RTI activists seeking to be part of the matter, saying they have "vested interests".

In the affidavit filed through central government standing counsel Arun Bhardwaj, DU has said that the result of a student once declared is accessible only to that student and is "personal" to her or him.

The varsity has also said that disclosure of exam results of all the students could lead to "public embarrassment" of some or may cause "disturbance" of his/her routine life.

It has also said that a separate mechanism available for other institutions which want to verify the results or degrees of a student who has passed out from DU.

Tags: delhi university, narendra modi, narendra modi's educational qualifications, central information commission, delhi high court, rti
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are recipes to sweeten up Holi this seasosn

2

Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake

3

To fill gap in labour force, Canada’s new budget pushes women participation

4

'World’s first Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018

5

Sridevi's funeral with state honours, thousands say bye

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. Dates are determined by the French Fashion Federation. (Photos: AP)

Paris Fashion Week sees collections both vintage and street style

Two African lions rescued from war-torn Iraq and Syria were transported to a permanent home in South Africa, after an interim stay in Jordan where they recuperated from physical and psychological trauma. (Photos: AP)

Big cats find their way home, rescued lions are relocated to South Africa

The festival of colours is celebrated all across India with much pomp and splendour. People across India are making last minute purchases to make the festival of colours a memorable one, while others are already in festive mood. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

India gears up to celebrate the festival of colours

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham