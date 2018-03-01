The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 02, 2018 | Last Update : 02:48 AM IST

India, All India

Cabinet approves Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018

ANI
Published : Mar 1, 2018, 7:40 pm IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2018, 7:43 pm IST

The Bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament in the second the part of the Budget session that starts March 6.

Finance Minister Jaitley said that the Cabinet has approved the establishment of National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA). (Photo: ANI)
 Finance Minister Jaitley said that the Cabinet has approved the establishment of National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA). (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal to introduce Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 in the Parliament, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Jaitley said, "Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 has been brought to confiscate the assets of a fugitive, including Benami assets. There will also be the provision to confiscate those assets outside India, but co-operation of that country will also be needed."

He added: "Offences worth Rs.100 crore or more will be under the purview of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018."

The Bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament in the second the part of the Budget session that starts March 6.

Jaitley also said that the fugitive economic offenders will be disentitled from defending any civil claim. An administrator will be appointed to manage and dispose of the confiscated property under the Act.

Fugitive Economic Offender is a person against whom an arrest warrant has been issued in respect of a scheduled offence (a scheduled offence refers to a list of economic offences contained in the schedule to this Bill) and who has left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution, or being abroad, refuses to return to India to face criminal prosecution.

Once the Bill becomes a law, it aims to create a special forum for the expeditious confiscation of the proceeds of crime, in India or abroad.

It would also coerce the fugitive to return to India to submit to the jurisdiction of Courts in India to face the law in respect of scheduled offences.

Finance Minister Jaitley also said that the Cabinet has approved the establishment of National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

"NFRA will act as an independent regulator for the auditing profession, which was one of the key changes brought in by the Companies Act, 2013," the Finance Minister said.

He further added that "jurisdiction of NFRA for investigation of Chartered Accountants and their firms under Section 132 of the Act would extend to listed companies and large unlisted public companies, the thresholds for which shall be provided in the Rules".

The Central government can also refer such other entities for investigation where the public interest would be involved.

NFRA intends to create an entity that could take over the disciplinary functions of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in order to ensure stricter oversight of erring auditors.

Tags: union cabinet, narendra modi, fugitive economic offenders bill 2018, arun jaitley, budget session
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are recipes to sweeten up Holi this seasosn

2

Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake

3

To fill gap in labour force, Canada’s new budget pushes women participation

4

'World’s first Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018

5

Sridevi's funeral with state honours, thousands say bye

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. Dates are determined by the French Fashion Federation. (Photos: AP)

Paris Fashion Week sees collections both vintage and street style

Two African lions rescued from war-torn Iraq and Syria were transported to a permanent home in South Africa, after an interim stay in Jordan where they recuperated from physical and psychological trauma. (Photos: AP)

Big cats find their way home, rescued lions are relocated to South Africa

The festival of colours is celebrated all across India with much pomp and splendour. People across India are making last minute purchases to make the festival of colours a memorable one, while others are already in festive mood. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

India gears up to celebrate the festival of colours

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham