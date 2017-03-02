Pak gave birth to monster of terrorism, now devouring its own creator: India at UN

India also accused Pakistan of carrying out an intense campaign to destabilise the situation in J&K, through terrorism and infiltration.

New Delhi/ Lahore: Slamming Pakistan at the 34th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, India on Wednesday said the fundamental reason for unrest in Jammu and Kashmir is the cross-border terrorism aided and abetted by Pakistan.

“Pakistan has created terrorist outfits against India. This monster is now devouring its own creator,” India said in its statement.

“I would also like to point out that Pakistan’s unwarranted references to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions are grossly misleading as Pakistan was required to vacate the parts of the State of Jammu & Kashmir under its illegal and forced occupation,” Ajit Kumar, India’s ambassador at the United Nations said in the official statement.

India also accused its neighbour of carrying out an intense campaign to destabilise the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, through terrorism and infiltration.

"Members will recognise the irony of a nation that has established a well-earned reputation of being a global epicentre of terrorism holding forth on human rights,” Kumar said.

Earlier on Wednesday, India asked Pakistan tore-investigate the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case and put on trial Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed who is currently under house arrest in Lahore under the anti-terrorism law.

India has made a fresh demand in a reply to Pakistan's request to send 24 Indian witnesses to record their statements in the case, an interior ministry official told PTI today.

"We have received a reply from Indian government in response to our letter regarding sending 24 Indian witnesses to Pakistan to record their statements in the Mumbai terror attack case.

"But instead of entertaining our request India has sought re-investigation of the case and also demanded trial of Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed and Lashkar-e-Taiba operation commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi in the light of evidence it had provided to Pakistan," the official said.

The Pakistan government on January 30 had put Saeed and the four leaders of JuD and Falah-e-Insaniat under house arrest in Lahore under the country's anti-terrorism act.