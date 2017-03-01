No protest to US over Kansas killing

Sushma Swaraj had last week assured all help and assistance to the family of the deceased.

New Delhi: Clearly unwilling to rock the boat on close strategic ties with the US and the Trump administration, India said on Tuesday that there was no need to issue a demarche to the US in the wake of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s killing since “assurances” had already been furnished by top authorities at Kansas to the Indian consulate in Houston.

Referring also to the strong condemnation of the incident by the US embassy on Friday, New Delhi said, “The US authorities are engaged with us on the larger concern regarding safety of Indians in the US, a matter which continues to receive the government’s top priority”. The comments came hours after the White House said that the early reports coming from Kansas were “disturbing”. White House press secretary Sean Spicer also said there was no space for violence based on religion and ethnicity.

In a statement, India’s ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “The US government and senior authorities in Kansas have proactively responded to the unfortunate death…Further, the charge d’ affaires of USA stated that the US welcomes people from across the world, and the US authorities will investigate thoroughly and prosecute the case. This approach is reflected in the sentiments and assurances from senior most authorities of Kansas…These developments obviated the need for a demarche by the government on this matter.”

The MEA added,”…We also must not forget the noble and courageous gesture of young American Mr. Ian Grillot, who risked his life while countering the shooter.”

The close proximity with which the Indian government and the Trump administration are operating was witnessed recently after the US moved a UN committee for a ban on Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar but the move was blocked again by China. India had earlier moved the proposal but the Chinese had blocked it. India has also moved closer to the US during the current tenure of the Modi government.

Shocked at the racially-motivated hate crime in Kansas City where Kuchibhotla — working at GPS-maker Garmin headquarters in Olathe — was killed and two others including Indian Alok Madasani injured after an American Navy veteran yelling “terrorist” and “get out of my country” opened fire on them in a crowded bar last Friday, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had last week assured all help and assistance to the family of the deceased.