Give BJP a 'bonus' in last 2 phases of UP polls, Modi tells people

The Prime Minister claimed that the people of the state were seeking revenge for 15 years of misrule (by SP and BSP) in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an election rally in Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh): Addressing a rally in Maharajganj of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed that the people of the state had made BJP the winner in the first five phases of the elections.

“The UP electorate has ensured BJP's victory in first five phases. Now they should give us surplus votes as gift and bonus in the remaining two phases,” the PM said.

Modi praised the people of UP, saying that even though he had started the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan across the country, the people had taken the concept to another level by seeking to cleanse politics of dirt.

He claimed that the people of the state were seeking revenge for 15 years of misrule (by SP and BSP) in the state.

On the Congress-SP alliance in the state, Modi said, “One has expertise in ruining the country, and the other in ruining UP. What will happen if they come together?”

Taking a shot at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Modi added, “The country now knows the thinking of a person from Harvard, and also that of a person who indulges in hardwork”.